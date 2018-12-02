Packers flame out against Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers have officially crashed and burned.

Despite their 4-7-1 record, they were 14-point favorites against the visiting Arizona Cardinals. Instead, they lost to the lowly Cardinals 20-17 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Josh Rosen led the Cardinals to the go-ahead field goal, a 44-yarder by Zane Gonzalez, with 1:41 remaining. The Packers let them off the hook when safety Eddie Pleasant, who was signed this week, dropped an easy interception. On third-and-23, Rosen scrambled to his right and found timeless veteran receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who made a diving, 32-yard reception.

That was an eternity for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, even with the ineptitude the offense had shown for much of the day. Rodgers converted a fourth-and-5 with a pass to tight end Jimmy Graham, moved the chains with a completion to tight end Robert Tonyan and gained 11 on a scramble. That got the Packers into scoring position, but Mason Crosby was wide right from 49 yards as time expired.

For embattled Packers coach Mike McCarthy, this was one of the most embarrassing losses of his 13-year tenure.

For Arizona (3-9), it was the biggest victory for first-year coach Steve Wilks. Rosen was 11 of 26 for 149 yards. David Johnson pounded away for 20 carries and 69 yards.

Arizona took its first lead late in the third quarter. Starting from its 35, Rosen turned a sack into a 33-yard run. On the next play, running back Chase Edmonds broke three tackles for a gain of 29 to the 3. A false-start penalty meant nothing; Edmonds scored from the 8 on the next play to give the Cardinals a 17-10 lead.

On the ensuing possession, Rodgers hit Randall Cobb for a gain of 36 on third-and-11. Instead, Jason Spriggs — who replaced injured Bryan Bulaga — was flagged for holding. That led to a ninth consecutive third-down failure.

Green Bay finally got going on its next possession. First, it snapped its third-down slump with an 11-yard completion to Davante Adams on third-and-5. Next, a reverse by Marquez Valdes-Scantling gained 21. Jake Kumerow, the former Division III standout making his long-awaited NFL debut, caught a pass for 11. Moments later, Rodgers had approximately 9 seconds in the pocket before hitting Adams at the sideline for a gain of 19. Finally, on first-and-goal at the 8, running back Aaron Jones ran over linebacker Haason Reddick, tying the score at 17 with 5:26 remaining.

—Field Level Media