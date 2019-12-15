Packers turn back Bears' rally on wild final play

The Green Bay Packers rode the trio of Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and Davante Adams to a 21-13 victory over the visiting Chicago Bears in the 200th edition of the rivalry on Sunday at frigid Lambeau Field.

Dec 15, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers threw for 203 yards and one touchdown, Adams caught seven passes for 103 yards and the score, and Jones ran for 51 yards and two touchdowns.

Green Bay (11-3) has won three in a row and can clinch the NFC North title with a win at powerful Minnesota next Monday night. Chicago (7-7), the defending division champion, had won three in a row.

The Packers led 21-3 in the third quarter but had to withstand Chicago’s late rally. The Bears had two chances after closing within 21-13.

On the first, Mitchell Trubisky threw a fourth-down incompletion under pressure from Kenny Clark from the Green Bay 49 with 1:42 to go.

On the second, with 1 second to go from the Packers 34, Trubisky threw a short pass to running back Tarik Cohen. After a series of laterals, the ball hit the ground and Green Bay’s Tramon Williams recovered at the 2. Had tight end Jesper Horsted lateralled sooner to receiver Allen Robinson, the Bears might have scored.

The Packers struck first with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Adams on fourth-and-4. Adams beat slot corner Buster Skrine deep and carried Skrine the last 5 yards into the end zone.

Nursing a 7-3 lead into halftime, the Packers took charge with a dominant third quarter.

Jones scored on a 21-yard run to cap a scoring drive kick-started by a 34-yard catch-and-run by Adams and a 17-yard scramble by Rodgers.

The Packers extended the edge to 21-3 on their next drive. Rodgers found Jake Kumerow for a gain of 49, a play that survived a challenge by Bears coach Matt Nagy. Two plays later, Jones bulled through cornerback Kevin Toliver for a 2-yard score.

Chicago pulled within 21-6 on Eddy Pineiro’s second short field goal of the day, a 27-yarder on the first play of the fourth quarter.

The Bears closed within 21-13 with 8:09 remaining on Trubisky’s 2-yard touchdown to receiver Anthony Miller. Coupled with Green Bay’s 10-3 win in Week 1, it was Chicago’s first touchdown against the Packers in about 112 minutes of game time.

Chicago almost got the big break it needed on the Packers’ ensuing drive.

On third-and-20, a scrambling Rodgers had the ball stripped by safety Deon Bush, with linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis recovering at the Packers’ 22. However, on review, Rodgers’ elbow was down before the ball came loose.

The Packers punted and defensive lineman Dean Lowry picked off Trubisky. Green Bay couldn’t take advantage, but JK Scott’s punt pinned the Bears at their 5 with 4:11 to play.

—Field Level Media