Sixth-round rookie running back Dexter Williams rushed for 34 yards and the game-winning, 3-yard touchdown with 6:24 remaining, and the Green Bay Packers downed the visiting Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 in Thursday night’s preseason finale.

Williams added two catches for 30 yards. Fellow rookies Ty Summers (74-yard interception return) and Jace Sternberger (2-yard catch) also scored touchdowns.

Running back Marcus Marshall had 14 carries for 59 yards to lead the Chiefs.

