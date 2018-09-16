Vikings, Packers tie as kicker misses 2 OT field goals

EditorsNote: Added Rodgers 1st name graf 5; Fixed name Thielen in graf 2; Fixed Cousins’ TD pass total in graf 6; New 1st word graf 7; end zone 2 words 10th graf

Kirk Cousins came close to delivering a dramatic comeback in the second half Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field, but the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers ended in 29-all tie.

Cousins had 425 passing yards and set up the Vikings for a game-winning 35-yard field goal, but rookie Daniel Carlson missed wide right to end the game.

That was his second missed field goal in overtime and third on the day.

Cousins guided Minnesota to 22 points in the fourth quarter and led the Vikings downfield to tie the game at 29 with a two-point conversion toss to Stefon Diggs that followed Adam Thielen’s 22-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left in the NFC North shootout.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby missed a 52-yard field goal wide left as time expired in regulation.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, limited by a left knee injury that could be a factor for weeks, was sacked four times behind an offensive line that proved leaky for the second game in a row. A sack on the Packers’ only overtime possession forced a punt.

Rodgers was 30 of 42 for 281 yards. Cousins completed 35 of 48 and threw two of his four touchdown passes to Diggs.

Crosby had three field goals in the fourth quarter.

After he booted a 36-yard field goal for an eight-point edge with 1:45 remaining in the game, the Vikings got the ball inside the Packers’ 34 in five plays.

The Packers ended the previous Minnesota possession when safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix picked off Kirk Cousins on a first-down pass at Minnesota’s 25 with 2:13 to play.

Minnesota fell behind early thanks to a blocked punt returned by rookie Josh Jackson to give Green Bay a 7-0 advantage, but the Vikings answered with Cousins’ first TD pass, a 14-yarder to Laquon Treadwell.

The Packers broke a 7-all tie when Rodgers zipped a short out to Adams inside the 5, and the receiver broke back inside to beat two defenders to the end zone and his second Lambeau Leap of the season.

Rodgers played despite what the FOX broadcast reported was a unique deep bone bruise that likely will require several weeks from which to fully recover.

For Minnesota, Thielen caught 12 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. Diggs caught 9 passes for 128 yards.

Packers cornerback Kevin King left the game with a groin injury.

