Packers stop Vikings with late interception, win 21-16

The Green Bay Packers held on to beat the visiting Minnesota Vikings 21-16 on Sunday.

Sep 15, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jake Kumerow (16) catches a pass prior the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, with 151 yards and both touchdowns coming in the first half. Aaron Jones rushed for 116 yards for the Packers, who improved to 2-0 under coach Matt LaFleur.

Dalvin Cook rushed for 154 yards, part of a 198-yard rushing performance for the Vikings, but quarterback Kirk Cousins threw two interceptions - including a killer on first-and-goal in the fourth quarter for the Vikings (1-1).

After losing 12 yards on offense in the first quarter of last week’s season-opening victory at Chicago, Green Bay blazed out of the gates to take a 21-0 lead 15 minutes, 40 seconds into the game. Green Bay’s first three possessions ended with a 15-yard touchdown pass on a screen to running back Jamaal Williams, a leaping 12-yard touchdown catch by receiver Geronimo Allison and a 2-yard touchdown run by Aaron Jones.

With a bipartisan crowd of 78,416 in attendance at Lambeau Field, Minnesota swung the momentum moments after the touchdown by Jones when Dalvin Cook burst up the middle, stepped through a tackle at the line of scrimmage and evaded safety Darnell Savage near midfield for a 75-yard touchdown.

Minnesota briefly pulled within a touchdown just before halftime on a 3-yard touchdown catch by receiver Stefon Diggs. However, on a booth review, Cook was flagged for offensive pass interference in creating the opening for Diggs. Dan Bailey’s 31-yard field goal pulled the Vikings within 21-10 at halftime.

The Vikings continued their comeback to start the second half. A botched shotgun snap from center Corey Linsley to Rodgers gave the Vikings the ball at Green Bay’s 42. On third-and-13, Cousins hit Diggs for a 45-yard touchdown. On the play, Diggs got behind cornerback Kevin King. Fellow cornerback Jaire Alexander raced across the field but the ball got to Diggs a split-second before Alexander’s arrival.

Diggs took off his helmet to celebrate and was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct; Tony Brown blocked the 48-yard extra point attempt by Bailey to keep the score 21-16.

After a Green Bay punt, Minnesota took over at their own 40 with 10:21 remaining in the game. Over the next five minutes, Cousins drove the Vikings downfield to the Packers 8-yard-line, but his pass intended for Diggs was picked off by Kevin King in the end zone.

—Field Level Media