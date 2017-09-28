FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Davos
September 29, 2017 / 4:57 AM / 21 days ago

Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ILB Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion) missed Week 3, but will play this week.

RB Ty Montgomery (wrist) was limited early in the week, but was a full participant Wednesday and will play.

SS Kentrell Brice (groin) was a full participant Wednesday and will play.

RT Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is listed as doubtful. Bulaga missed Weeks 1 and 2 and couldn’t finish last week’s game against Cincinnati. Undrafted Justin McCray is the likely starter if Bulaga can’t play.

DE Mike Daniels left early in Week 2 with a hip injury and missed last week’s game against Cincinnati. Daniels is also listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

CB Davon House, a free-agent acquisition from Jacksonville, will miss his second straight game with a quadriceps injury.

WR Randall Cobb (chest) is expected to play.

OLB Nick Perry underwent hand surgery last week and has a giant club on his injured hand. But Perry was listed as questionable and seems like a good bet to play.

LT David Bakhtiari, who hasn’t played since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 1, is listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game with Chicago.

