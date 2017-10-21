Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

QB Aaron Rodgers was placed on injured reserve by the Green Bay Packers on Friday. Though the Packers place Rodgers on IR, they still could bring him back after eight weeks and give him a chance to return for the Week 15 game at Carolina on Dec. 17. Rodgers underwent surgery to repair his broken right collarbone on Thursday. He was injured in the first quarter of last Sunday’s 23-10 loss at Minnesota after taking a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr.

RT Bryan Bulaga cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol on Friday and could play against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

LT David Bakhtiari (hamstring) was able to practice on a limited basis Friday and could play Sunday.