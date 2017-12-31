FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 31, 2017 / 9:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Green Bay Packers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Corey Linsley agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Packers, the team announced Saturday. Terms weren’t disclosed, but the deal is for a reported three years and $25.5 million, good through the 2020 season. Linsley, 26, is in his fourth season with the Packers, who drafted him out of Ohio State in the fifth round (161st overall) in 2014. He has started all 53 regular-season games in which he has played, including being the only Green Bay offensive lineman to start every game this season. Linsley also has started all seven of the Packers’ postseason contests since 2014.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
