Packers' Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is donating $1 million to the North Valley Community Foundation to help with the Camp Fire recovery efforts.

“Let’s help these people begin to heal and rebuild,” Rodgers said in the video.

Rodgers said he reached out directly to the mayor of his hometown of Chico, Calif., to find out the best way he could help. State Farm is partnering with Rodgers to match his donation.

“In addition to the $1 million dollars Aaron is donating to the North Valley Community Foundation, State Farm Neighborhood of Good® will donate $1, up to $1 million, for every retweet of Aaron’s post,” the company said.

Rodgers was wearing a Butte Strong sweatshirt in the video and wore the same shirt after last week’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers played football at Butte Community College in Oroville before transferring to UC Berkeley.

