Rodgers leads Pack to comeback win over 49ers

Mason Crosby drilled a 27-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Green Bay Packers to a 33-30 win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Crosby’s kick capped a terrific final drive by Aaron Rodgers, who led a 10-play, 81-yard march in 1:04 to seal the comeback victory. Rodgers completed 25 of 46 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Davante Adams.

Green Bay (3-2-1) remained undefeated at Lambeau Field. Three Packers receivers totaled 100-plus yards, with Adams leading the way with 10 catches for 132 yards. Jimmy Graham caught five passes for 104 yards, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling compiled 103 yards on three receptions.

San Francisco (1-5) squandered a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter. C.J. Beathard connected on 16 of 23 passes for 245 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Rodgers engineered the win in the final minute. He rushed for 21 yards up the middle of the field and spiked the ball to stop the clock with 20 seconds left. He then completed passes along the sideline to Adams (two) and Equanimeous St. Brown to set up a short-range field goal by Crosby.

The drive proved to be an exclamation mark for Rodgers, who evened the score at 30 with 1:55 remaining in the fourth period. He lobbed a 16-yard pass to Adams, who leaped for the catch in the left corner of the end zone.

The 49ers led 24-20 at halftime.

San Francisco opened the scoring on a 3-yard run by Matt Breida, who matched his rushing touchdown total (two) from his rookie campaign in 2017.

Green Bay scored the next 17 points on a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Ty Montgomery, a 29-yard field goal by Crosby and a 9-yard passing touchdown from Rodgers to Adams.

The 49ers answered with a 67-yard pass from Beathard to Marquise Goodwin with 27 seconds left in the first quarter. Beathard heaved a perfect pass to hit Goodwin in stride down the middle of the field.

A 39-yarder by Crosby increased Green Bay’s lead to 20-14.

San Francisco responded with a 30-yard strike from Beathard to Goodwin to take a 21-20 lead with 6:05 to go in the half. Robbie Gould connected on a 46-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to increase the halftime lead to four.

Green Bay pulled within 24-23 early in the second half after Crosby drilled a 51-yard field goal. The 49ers responded with a 44-yarder from Gould to increase the lead to 27-23.

Gould hit a 43-yarder to make it 30-23 early in the fourth quarter before Rodgers’ comeback.

