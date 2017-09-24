Preview: Giants at Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are relying heavily on their aerial game in lieu of a non-existent running attack while the New York Giants have yet to get either option off the ground this season. Second-year quarterback Carson Wentz and the Eagles look to add to the Giants’ woeful start to the season on Sunday when the NFL East rivals meet at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson’s pass-happy approach has led to a one-sided plan of attack, with the team throwing the ball 85 times compared to just 41 rushes. “That is not a balance for success,” Pederson said after the Eagles’ 27-20 setback to Kansas City last week. “By no means do you want to do that at all.” Ben McAdoo hasn’t seen any semblance of success this season, so much so that the New York coach once again floated the idea of giving up play-calling responsibilities. “Yeah, we can’t keep doing the same thing over and over again. That’s insanity. It’s not working,” said McAdoo, who has seen his team score an NFL second-worst 13 points and total a league-low 97 yards rushing in the two games combined this season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Eagles -6. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE GIANTS (0-2): Eli Manning didn’t take issue with McAdoo citing “sloppy quarterback play” as one of the reasons New York limped to a 24-10 setback to Detroit on Monday. “Hey, you lose games, you only score 10 points, you deserve criticism,” the two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback - who committed a costly delay-of-game penalty near the goal line - told local radio station WFAN. There’s plenty of blame to go around with the Giants, as offseason acquisition Brandon Marshall had a key drop and has just two catches this season while left tackle Ereck Flowers was abused by the Lions for three sacks. Odell Beckham Jr. reeled in four of five targets for 36 yards on Monday as he works his way back from an ankle injury, although the fourth-year pro torched Philadelphia to the tune of 15 receptions for 196 yards and two scores in a pair of meetings last season.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (1-1): Wentz (NFL fourth-best 640 yards passing) has re-established chemistry with tight end Zach Ertz (league third-best 190 receiving yards), but Philadelphia’s rushing attack hasn’t gotten off the ground with the running backs averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. Last season’s NFL rushing touchdown leader, LeGarrette Blount, did not have a carry versus the Chiefs, leaving 34-year-old Darren Sproles with the majority of playing time due to the Eagles’ preference for an up-tempo attack. “That’s just how the game went,” the 30-year-old Blount said. “... You’ve just got to ride the wave, and whenever your number is called, it’s called.”

EXTRA POINTS

1. New York’s Orleans Darkwa is averaging a robust 5.2 yards per carry while fellow RB Paul Perkins is mustering a pedestrian 1.9 yards per tote.

2. Philadelphia will be without CB Ronald Darby (dislocated ankle), who held Beckham to just 38 yards receiving with two pass break-ups in the pair’s last encounter while the former played with Buffalo.

3. The Giants have failed to score at least 20 points in eight straight games.

PREDICTION: Eagles 20, Giants 10