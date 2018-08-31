FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Watson, Prescott sit as Texans edge Cowboys

1 Min Read

Alfred Blue’s 4-yard touchdown and Terry Swanson’s 37-yard run for a score lifted the Houston Texans to a 14-6 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys in a game where most of the starters rested on Thursday night.

Both starting quarterbacks — Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Houston’s Deshaun Watson — did not play.

Blue’s touchdown run was set up by Justin Reid’s interception of Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush.

Backup kicker Brett Maher kicked two field goals for Dallas in the loss.

Swanson finished with a game-high 69 rushing yards on 17 carries.

The two teams will meet again in Week 5 in Houston on “Sunday Night Football.”

—Field Level Media

