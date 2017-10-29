Houston Texans - PlayerWatch

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2017

The Houston Texans activated left tackle Duane Brown to the active roster on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 32-year-old Brown returned to the team Monday after his holdout did not result in a new contract. He is entering his 10th NFL season and is the longest-tenured Texans player. Brown, whose base salary was $9.4 million this season, lost about $3.3 million -- forfeiting six $552,921 game checks -- by not reporting. He will have about $6.1 million remaining on his base salary. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has two years remaining on his six-year, $53.4 million contract through the 2018 season with a $9.65 million nonguaranteed base salary next year.

