Houston Texans - PlayerWatch

The Houston Texans activated left tackle Duane Brown to the active roster on Saturday in advance of Sunday’s road game against the Seattle Seahawks. The 32-year-old Brown returned to the team Monday after his holdout did not result in a new contract. He is entering his 10th NFL season and is the longest-tenured Texans player. Brown, whose base salary was $9.4 million this season, lost about $3.3 million -- forfeiting six $552,921 game checks -- by not reporting. He will have about $6.1 million remaining on his base salary. The three-time Pro Bowl selection has two years remaining on his six-year, $53.4 million contract through the 2018 season with a $9.65 million nonguaranteed base salary next year.