Preview: 49ers at Texans

The Jimmy Garoppolo era apparently has begun for the San Francisco 49ers, who seek their third win in four games when they visit the injury-plagued Houston Texans on Sunday. Acquired from New England at the end of October, Garoppolo made his first start for the 49ers last week and guided them to a 15-14 triumph in Chicago.

The 26-year-old Garoppolo, who was a second-round pick in the 2014 draft, completed 26-of-37 passes for 293 yards with an interception but helped guide San Francisco to the game-winning field goal, earning himself a second consecutive start. Already without numerous key players due to injuries, Houston lost three players to concussions in last week’s 24-13 setback at Tennessee. Running back Alfred Blue, wide receiver Braxton Miller and tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz all wend down with head injuries in the loss, which was the second straight and fourth in five games for the Texans. Miller wasn’t the only receiver Houston lost in the defeat, as Bruce Ellington exited the contest early with a season-ending hamstring injury, leaving quarterback Tom Savage without many targets other than DeAndre Hopkins, who is tied for the league lead with nine touchdown catches.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Texans -2.5. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE 49ERS (2-10): Garoppolo set the franchise record - and a career high - for most passing yards in his first start and looks to become the third quarterback in team history (Jim Plunkett, Elvis Grbac) to win his first two road starts. Robbie Gould - the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week - kicked five field goals against the Bears, matching the career high he set at Arizona in October and becoming the first kicker in club history to convert five attempts in a game twice in one season. Carlos Hyde has registered 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second straight campaign and is tied for fourth among all NFL running backs with 52 receptions.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (4-8): Miller made four catches for a career-high 71 yards before getting injured during a punt return and remains on the league’s concussion protocol but could be back to face San Francisco. “I think that’s trending in a better direction,” coach Bill O‘Brien told the team’s website on Thursday. “He’s gotten better and better as a receiver. ... He was inactive for a few games this year and he really kind of took it to heart and really worked hard to get better on the practice field, so hopefully he’s not out for too long.” Will Fuller V, who has seven touchdown receptions in six games this season, also may be on the field Sunday after missing three games with injured ribs.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Texans helped fill the injury void on offense by signing WR DeAndrew White and TE MyCole Pruitt from the practice squad.

2. San Francisco WR Marquise Goodwin leads the league with an average of 19.3 yards per reception.

3. Houston DE J.J. Watt and San Francisco P Bradley Pinion were named as their respective teams’ nominees for the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

PREDICTION: 49ers 24, Texans 20