49ers, Garoppolo top Texans for second straight win

HOUSTON -- Jimmy Garoppolo recorded his second victory in as many starts as the San Francisco 49ers claimed a 26-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

Garoppolo passed for 334 yards and produced his first touchdown pass with the 49ers, a 6-yard strike to tight end Garrett Celek with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter. That scoring pass snapped a 16-16 tie and helped lift the 49ers (3-10) to their second consecutive road triumph.

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould drilled field goals of 52, 35, 25 and 41 yards to aid the cause. The 49ers knocked out Texans quarterback Tom Savage in the second quarter, but backup T.J. Yates engineered consecutive scoring drives upon entering the game, capping both with touchdown passes to receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Hopkins finished with 11 receptions for 151 yards and two scores for the Texans (4-9), but his fumble in the fourth quarter resulted in the fourth Gould field goal. Yates passed for 175 yards on 14-of-26 attempts.

Marquise Goodwin recorded six receptions for 106 yards for the 49ers.

Scoreless over their opening four possessions, the 49ers caught a rhythm in the second quarter when Garoppolo completed a 32-yard, first-down pass to Goodwin that set the stage for the first Gould field goal, a 52-yarder the pulled San Francisco even at 3-3 at the 6:31 mark.

That was the first of five consecutive possessions that ended with a score for the 49ers. The third drive in that sequence was particularly impressive, with the 49ers covering 62 yards in six plays and 54 seconds and Gould nailing a 35-yard field goal as the first half expired. The Texans erased that 13-9 halftime deficit on their first drive of the third quarter, but the 49ers kept rolling behind Garoppolo and surged ahead for good in the waning moments of the third.

NOTES: Texans LT Kendall Lamm suffered a concussion in the first quarter and did not return. Lamm became the fifth Texans player in two weeks to depart a game with a concussion. The Texans later lost QB Tom Savage to a concussion just prior to the intermission. ... 49ers K Robbie Gould converted all four of his attempts to extend his string of consecutive field goals made to 14. ... With two scoring grabs, Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins matched his franchise single-season record with 11 touchdown receptions set in 2015.