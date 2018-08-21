FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Flacco tosses TD pass as Ravens clip Colts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Baltimore’s Joe Flacco outplayed Indianapolis’ Andrew Luck as the visiting Ravens emerged with a 20-19 win over the Colts on Monday night.

Both regular quarterbacks started and were followed to the field by two backups apiece. Flacco completed 7 of 9 passes for 72 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass to John Brown.

Luck, who missed all of last season due to a right shoulder injury, played in a preseason game for the second time this season. He hit on 6 of 13 passes for 50 yards but threw an interception.

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson was 7-for-15 for 49 yards, including a 7-yard scoring strike to Chris Moore. Jackson also rushed four times for 26 yards. Baltimore’s Robert Griffin III completed 6 of 8 attempts for 31 yards.

Colts reserve QB Jacoby Brissett produced 172 passing yards on 14-of-23 passing. Indianapolis’ third-stringer, Phillip Walker, was 2 of 4 for 26 yards with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Zach Pascal and an interception.

Pascal’s scoring grab pulled Indianapolis within 20-19 with 2:24 remaining, but Walker’s attempt to run for the two-point conversion failed.

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri, 45, was successful on his lone field-goal attempt, from 57 yards.

—Field Level Media

