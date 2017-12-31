Preview: Texans at Colts

The Indianapolis Colts look to snap a six-game losing streak when they host the Houston Texans in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. Both squads enter the contest with a long list of injuries, including to star quarterbacks Andrew Luck and DeShaun Watson, which derailed their respective playoff hopes early in the season.

Jacoby Brissett will make his 15th start of the season for the Colts, whose last win was a 20-14 decision at Houston. Brissett threw a pair of scoring passes in that game to T.Y. Hilton and surpassed 300 yards for the only time in his career. The Texans will turn to T.J. Yates under center after both Tom Savage and Taylor Heinicke were sidelined with concussions. The situation is so dire at quarterback for Houston that they signed Josh Johnson as an emergency backup earlier in the week.

TV: 1 p.m.CBS. LINE: Colts -3.5. O/U: 41.5.

ABOUT THE TEXANS (4-11): Houston, which has placed 18 players on injured reserve this season, may also be minus star receiver DeAndre Hopkins (1st in NFL in receiving touchdowns with 13), who missed practice while dealing with a calf injury. Houston ranks last in the NFL, allowing 27.6 points a game, and has lost five straight games. The Texans have surrendered 79 points in the past two outings while Yates has completed just 19 of 47 passes for 211 yards over that span.

AB0UT THE COLTS (3-12): Sunday could mark the end of the line for coach Chuck Pagano, who is on the hot seat as his team will miss the playoffs for the third straight year. Indianapolis has already locked up at least the third pick in the next NFL draft and could grab the second pick if it loses and Giants beat the Redskins on Sunday. The game could also be the finale in Indianapolis for running back Frank Gore, who said he wants to return for a 14th season but would like to play for a team with a stronger quarterback and offensive line.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Texans RB Alfred Blue rushed for a season-high 108 yards on 16 carries in last week’s 34-6 loss against the Steelers.

2. The Colts’ 20-14 win earlier in the season snapped a three-game losing streak in the series.

3. Colts TE Jack Doyle had eight receptions for 63 yards in the team’s first meeting.

PREDICTION: Colts 24, Texans 20