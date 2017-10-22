Bortles, Jaguars dominate Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- With star running back Leonard Fournette sidelined Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts because of an ankle injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars needed to find their offense through the air.

Blake Bortles completed 18 of 26 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown, and Jacksonville dominated Indianapolis 27-0 in Lucas Oil Stadium.

Until Sunday, Bortles’ most productive game this season was 244 passing yards in a Week 3 victory against Baltimore in London.

The Jaguars (4-3) entered Sunday’s game ranked 29th in passing at 169.7 yards per game, but surpassed that average by 160.3 yards against a banged-up Colts secondary.

”Obviously, with Leonard being out, the way he has been running, it has been incredible, and we’ve been heavy run in all those big packages,“ Bortles said. ”So we wanted to do some different things. We had a feeling that they were going to play us like guys have in the past and put a lot of guys in the box.

“So, we wanted to take a chance and throw it down the field. It was huge for us to work the middle of the field. We wanted to error throwing the ball in the middle of the field. We wanted to get guys open doing different things across the middle.”

Indianapolis (2-5) was shut out for the first time since a 41-0 playoff loss in 2002 at the New York Jets.

Bortles had a terrific first half, completing 14 of 20 passes for 282 yards and one touchdown. His first-half success included completions of 45, 50, 52, 24 and 28 yards. Jacksonville’s 39 first-half plays from scrimmage produced 342 yards.

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone was thrilled with his team’s play.

“Well, guys were ready to step up today,” Marrone said. “We did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball.”

Indianapolis, on the other hand, ran 24 plays and gained just 72 first-half yards.

The Jaguars took the opening kickoff and drove 75 yards in 12 plays, scoring on Chris Ivory’s 1-yard run in a drive that included a 24-yard pass from Bortles to wide receiver Marqise Lee to the Colts’ 13.

Jacksonville increased its lead to 14-0 with 5:01 left in the first quarter on Bortles’ 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Marcedes Lewis in the back right corner of the end zone. A 52-yard pass from Bortles to wide receiver Keelan Cole moved the ball to the Colts’ 18.

Josh Lambo’s 42-yard field goal with 7:38 remaining in the second quarter gave Jacksonville a 17-0 advantage after a 12-play, 67-yard drive.

With 1:56 left in the first half, Lambo’s 33-yard field goal capped an eight-play, 66-yard drive and gave the Jaguars a 20-0 advantage through 30 minutes. Bortles had completions of 50 and 15 yards during that drive, moving the ball to the Indianapolis 14.

In the first half, Jacksonville sacked Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett three times and limited him to 5-of-10 passing for 37 yards. Brissett finished 22 of 37 for 200 yards and was sacked 10 times for losses totaling 64 yards.

Jacksonville’s 10 sacks tied a franchise single-game record set in Week 1 during a victory at Houston.

”Credit Jacksonville,“ Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano said. ”They came in here and played their tails off. There wasn’t much of anything that we did well today. The preparation and the execution made this a tough one. We gave up 10 sacks and couldn’t protect. We couldn’t get off the field on third down and gave up big plays.

“There is a lot to fix, and this one clearly is on my shoulders. I told our guys that we have to fight, and we have to stay together. We all know what we signed up for. A lot of guys won’t do this because of fear. But we are all grown men, and we all know what we signed up for. There is no other way to go than to stay focused.”

Jacksonville continued its domination in the third quarter, increasing its lead to 27-0 on running back T.J. Yeldon’s 58-yard touchdown run to cap a six-play, 91-yard drive.

Through three quarters, the Jaguars had 467 yards while Indianapolis had 147.

Bortles was 17 of 24 for 317 yards and a touchdown after three quarters while Brissett was 10 of 19 for 106 yards and was sacked six times.

“Jacksonville came out and played well, and after what happened today, it’s our job to come back out and fix things,” Brissett said. “We have to be ready from the start. It comes down to coming out ready to play. People lose games every day. We have another game next week. We have to be ready beginning tomorrow. I wasn’t coming out of the game after the 10 sacks. I‘m the quarterback. It’s football. You get tackled. That is what happens.”

NOTES: The Colts lost four starters to injury during the first three quarters: CB Rashaan Melvin (concussion), LB John Simon (stinger), FS Malik Hooker (knee) and C Ryan Kelly (hamstring). ... The Jaguars lost LT Cam Robinson (ankle) with 14:16 left in the first quarter. ... The Jaguars entered the game ranked eighth in scoring at 26.0 points a game. ... The Colts came in averaging 19.8 points a game, ranked 20th. ... Indianapolis leads the series 22-11, including 12-5 in Indianapolis and 10-6 in Jacksonville.