Luck rallies Colts past Giants in final minute

Andrew Luck threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Chester Rogers with 55 seconds left as the Indianapolis Colts rallied for a crucial 28-27 victory over the visiting New York Giants on Sunday.

The Colts bolstered their playoff hopes with the decisive eight-play, 53-yard drive. Luck hit Rogers with a pass in the left flat to knot the score, and Adam Vinatieri kicked the extra point to give Indianapolis (9-6) a one-point lead.

Malik Hooker intercepted Giants quarterback Eli Manning with 23 seconds to seal the Colts’ eighth victory in their past nine games.

The Colts never led until the winning score, and the comeback staved off a big blow in the battle for the final AFC wild-card spot. Indianapolis entered the week tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, and all three teams won their games.

Andrew Luck passed for 357 yards, two touchdowns and one interception for the Colts. Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack added rushing scores, and T.Y. Hilton caught seven passes for 138 yards for Indianapolis.

Manning passed for 309 yards and accounted for two touchdowns (one passing, one rushing) as New York (5-10) fell after winning four of its previous six games. Sterling Shepard had six receptions for 113 yards, while Saquon Barkley had just 43 rushing yards, his second straight effort below 50 yards.

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (quadriceps) sat out his third straight game.

Indianapolis trailed by 10 points at halftime before trimming its deficit to 17-14 on Luck’s 2-yard pass to Dontrelle Inman with 7:38 left in the third quarter.

New York pushed the lead back to 10 on Manning’s sneak from the 1 with 3:42 remaining. The Colts answered on Mack’s 3-yard run to pull within 24-21 with 32 seconds left in the stanza.

The Giants increased their lead to six on a 27-yard field goal by Aldrick Rosas with 9:20 left in the contest.

New York started strong with two touchdowns and accumulated 10 first downs before Indianapolis notched its initial first down.

The Giants navigated 75 yards on 11 plays during their first possession that ended with Barkley darting around left end to score from the 1-yard line.

New York traveled 87 yards on nine plays the next time it had the ball, and Manning connected on a 3-yard scoring pass to Scott Simonson to make it 14-0 with 1:41 remaining.

Indianapolis got on the board when Hines scored from the 1 with 4:09 left in the first half. Rosas tacked on a 40-yard field goal with 1:10 left to give New York a 17-7 advantage.

—Field Level Media