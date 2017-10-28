FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NFL
October 29, 2017 / 10:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Indianapolis Colts - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TE Henry Krieger-Coble was waived by the Indianapolis Colts on Friday. The 6-4, 248-pound Krieger-Coble was signed by the Colts as a free agent on Oct. 6 and played in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers. He spent the first three weeks of the season on the team’s practice squad. As a rookie in 2016, Krieger-Coble played in the final two games of the season with Denver and caught one pass for 13 yards after spending 15 weeks on the Broncos’ practice squad.

OLB Josh Perry was promoted by the Indianapolis Colts to the active roster from the practice squad on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 253-pound Perry was signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Sept. 18. He played in 15 games (one start) with the San Diego Chargers last season and totaled 17 tackles, one tackle for loss and one forced fumble. Perry also led the Chargers with nine special teams stops.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
