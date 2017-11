CB Vontae Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans for a non-injury related issue. The Colts announced Saturday that Davis will not make the trip to Houston. The team did not provide additional details. The 29-year-old two-time Pro Bowler was not listed on the injury report this week. The Colts tried to trade Davis, whose contract is up after the season, at the deadline this week but found no takers, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.