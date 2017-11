QB Jacoby Brissett has cleared the concussion protocol and will start Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts said an independent neurologist cleared Brissett on Saturday. “I feel good,” Brissett told the team website on Saturday. “I had a good week of preparation and as a team we had a good week of practice.” Brissett suffered the concussion during a Nov. 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts were off last week.