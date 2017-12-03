Indianapolis Colts - PlayerWatch

The Indianapolis Colts promoted C Anthony Fabiano to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday. The 6-foot-4, 303-pound Fabiano was signed to Indianapolis’ practice squad on Nov. 28. He spent time on the practice squads of the New England Patriots, New York Giants and Washington Redskins this season. As a rookie in 2016, Fabiano spent time on the Cleveland Browns’ active roster and practice squad.

The Indianapolis Colts promoted WR K.J. Brent to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on Saturday. The 6-foot-3, 202-pound Brent was signed to the Colts’ practice squad on Oct. 24. He also spent time on the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad earlier this season. Brent participated in the Oakland Raiders’ 2017 offseason program and training camp before being waived during final cuts.

The Indianapolis Colts waived-injured G Kyle Kalis on Saturday. If Kalis clears waivers, he will revert to the Colts’ injured reserve list. The 6-foot-4, 302-pound Kalis was signed to the Colts’ 53-man roster off the Redskins’ practice squad on Oct. 3.