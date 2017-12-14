Indianapolis Colts - PlayerWatch

CB Rashaan Melvin (hand) was limited during Tuesday’s workout. He did not practice Monday. Melvin is not expected to play Thursday night, but could be a game time decision.

TE Jack Doyle is four receptions away from passing Jacob Tamme for the third most receptions by a Colts tight end in a season. Doyle has 64 catches, while Tamme had 67 during the 2010 season.

QB Jacoby Brissett (quad) went through a full practice Monday and Tuesday. Brissett should be good to go against the Broncos Thursday night.

C Ryan Kelly (concussion) went through a full practice Monday and Tuesday. Kelly will meet with a neurosurgeon Wednesday, which will determine his availability for the Denver game.

WR Donte Moncrief (ankle) did not practice Tuesday. Moncrief was held out of Monday’s walk-through workout. He is not expected to play Thursday night against Denver but might return next week.

CB Nate Hairston (concussion) was limited in Tuesday’s practice session. Hairston needs to be cleared before he can play against Denver Thursday night.

DT Hassan Ridgeway (shoulder) fully participated in workouts Monday and Tuesday. Ridgeway may be given the green light to play against the Broncos Thursday night.

TE Darrell Daniels (hamstring) was limited during practice Monday and Tuesday. Daniels will most likely be a game-time decision Thursday night. He has missed the last three games.

RB Frank Gore’s 36 rushing attempts against the Bills Sunday set an NFL record for the most carries by a running back in a single game age 34 or older.