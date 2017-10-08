Preview: 49ers at Colts

Frank Gore attempts to pass another member of the Hall of Fame at the expense of his former team when the Indianapolis Colts host the winless San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Gore needs to gain four yards on the ground to overtake former Colt Eric Dickerson (13,259) for seventh place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.

The 34-year-old Gore, who is the 49ers’ all-time leading rusher after spending his first 10 seasons in the league with them, is averaging only 3.1 yards per carry and has recorded 191 over four games this year as his career winds down. He enters Sunday trailing Jerome Bettis by 406 yards for sixth place and LaDainian Tomlinson by 428 for fifth. While Indianapolis looks to avoid being swept by the NFC West this season, San Francisco remains in search of its first victory after dropping an 18-15 decision in overtime at Arizona last week. The 49ers have scored more than 15 points just once in four contests but have kept the opposition under 20 in each of their first two road games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Colts -1.5. O/U: 44.5

ABOUT THE 49ERS (0-4): Brian Hoyer is looking forward to playing in Indianapolis after registering a career-high 397 passing yards in his first visit on Oct. 9, 2016 while with Chicago. Elvis Dumervil recorded his 26th career multi-sack performance last week with two, giving him 101 overall. The veteran linebacker joined Julius Peppers (148) and Terrell Suggs (117.5) as the only active players to reach the century mark.

ABOUT THE COLTS (1-3): Indianapolis is hoping for a better performance from backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who completed only two of his nine pass attempts in the second half of last week’s 46-18 defeat at Seattle to finish 16-of-29 for 157 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The 23-year-old is one of five quarterbacks with at least two rushing touchdowns this year but may not have Jack Doyle available as a passing target on Sunday as the tight end is in the concussion protocol. Rookie safety Malik Hooker is tied for the NFL lead with three interceptions after recording one in each of his last three games.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The 49ers have not visited Indianapolis since Nov. 1, 2009, when they suffered an 18-14 loss.

2. San Francisco K Robbie Gould is 11-for-11 on field-goal attempts this season.

3. Indianapolis has won its last three meetings with San Francisco and is 25-18 in the all-time series.

PREDICTION: 49ers 24, Colts 16