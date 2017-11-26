Preview: Titans at Colts

In the thick of the AFC South Division race, the Tennessee Titans look to get back on the winning track when they visit the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Titans had their four-game winning streak snapped in their last outing where they were hammered at Pittsburgh 40-17 to drop into second place in the divisional race.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota is hoping to bounce back from one of his worst games as a professional when he faces the Colts. Mariota ran for a touchdown and threw for another, but also was picked off four times while under constant pressure from the Steelers’ blitzing defense. The Colts expect to have Jacoby Brissett under center, although the quarterback was still in concussion protocol during the week. Brissett has thrown two touchdowns in each of his last three games.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Titans -3.5. O/U: 44.

ABOUT THE TITANS (6-4): Mariota was hampered by a hamstring injury, but still paced the Titans to a 36-22 win over Colts earlier in the season. The victory snapped an 11-game losing streak to Indianapolis, one of the longest streaks to one team in NFL history. The Titans are in the midst of a stretch of four road games in five weeks and have lost their last nine games at Indianapolis.

ABOUT THE COLTS (3-7): Brissett took the bulk of the snaps in practice early in the week and coach Chuck Pagano said he should be ready to go. He was injured on a hit by Pittsburgh’s Stephon Tuitt in the Colts’ 20-17 loss last game, but did not show concussion-like symptoms until after the game. T.Y. Hilton looks to bounce back from a slow day where he caught just two passes for 23 yards after posting a season-high 175 yards receiving the previous week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Titans trail the Jaguars by a game in the South Division, but are a game ahead of the pack in the wild-card standings.

2. Indianapolis is last in the NFL, allowing 28 points a game.

3. The Titans controlled the clock in the last meeting, possessing the ball for just under 36 minutes.

PREDICTION: Titans 24, Colts 14