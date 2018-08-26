FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
US NFL
August 26, 2018 / 2:40 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Jaguars top Falcons 17-6 but top receiver Lee hurt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Quarterback Blake Bortles, in what is expected to be his final tuneup for the NFL regular season, completed 17 of 23 passes for 204 yards, leading host Jacksonville to a 17-6 victory against Atlanta on Saturday night.

The Jaguars (2-1) also received 57 yards on 10 carries from running back Leonard Fournette, who scored one touchdown.

Jacksonville wide receiver Marqise Lee left the game in the first quarter with a gruesome knee injury after he was hit low by Atlanta safety Damontae Kazee, who was penalized on the play.

Lee, the Jaguars’ top receiver who had 56 catches for 702 yards and three touchdowns in 2017, might be lost for the season, according to multiple reports.

The receiver, a second-round pick from Southern California in 2014, signed a four-year, $34 million contract in March that included $16.5 million guaranteed. Lee has 171 catches for 2,166 yards and eight touchdowns in his career.

Quarterback Matt Ryan completed 5 of 12 passes for 57 yards for the Falcons (0-3).

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.