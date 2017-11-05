Preview: Bengals at Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a very simple formula for winning games - run the ball effectively and play great defense - but they struggle to put those things together with consistency. The Jaguars will try to win consecutive games for the first time this season when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Jacksonville leads the NFL in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 15.7 points, but it allowed an average of 5.8 points in four wins and 29 points in three losses. The Jaguars, who were on a bye last week, added to their defense by trading for former Pro Bowl tackle Marcell Dareus, who is expected to make his team debut on Sunday and said, “I am thoroughly happy just to be a Jag. It feels good to be wanted.” The Jaguars weren’t the only team active in front of the trade deadline, and the Bengals thought they had a deal in place to send backup quarterback AJ McCarron to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a pair of draft picks before the deal fell through at the last minute. “AJ is a very valuable member of this team,” Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis told reporters. “...Frankly, I was relieved I don’t have to go through the next step. He’s a great kid. He’s a true team player. He’s a leader.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Jaguars -4.5. O/U: 39

ABOUT THE BENGALS (3-4): Cincinnati pulled out a win in three of its last four games after dropping three in a row to start the season, and a stretch of three consecutive games on the road beginning Sunday could decide the team’s playoff fate. The Bengals earned a 24-23 win over Indianapolis last week behind a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Andy Dalton, who is turning his season around after a terrible start. Dalton threw two TD passes and four interceptions during the 0-3 start but owns nine TD passes and four picks in the last four games, with three of those recent TD passes going to favorite target A.J. Green.

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (4-3): Jacksonville beat that same Colts team 27-0 before its bye and will blanket Green with a passing defense that leads the NFL, surrendering an average of just 162 yards. The Jaguars were without rookie running back Leonard Fournette (ankle) in the last game, but he returned to practice this week and is likely to start and make a bid for his third straight 100-yard rushing performance. T.J. Yeldon slotted seamlessly into Fournette’s spot at the Colts and rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to keep Jacksonville atop the NFL in rushing offense at 169 yards per game.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is expected to play.

2. Jacksonville LF Cam Robinson (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday while WR Marqise Lee (knee) did not participate.

3. Cincinnati’s Brandon LaFell (hamstring) returned to practice but fellow WR Tyler Boyd (knee) remains questionable.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 28, Bengals 24