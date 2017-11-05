Jaguars finally win at home, beat Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jaguars finally have a result they can be proud of in Jacksonville.

The team had dominated games in Houston, London (against Baltimore), Pittsburgh and Indianapolis, winning each of those games by at least 22 points.

But success eluded the Jaguars at EverBank Field in losses to Tennessee and the Los Angeles Rams.

Not anymore.

The Jaguars utilized a quality defensive effort, huge special teams play and an efficient outing from quarterback Blake Bortles to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7 on Sunday.

“The third time is a charm,” Jaguars defensive tackle Abry Jones said. “We finally got back out here (at home) and got it right. We finally didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot. We played the ball we have been playing on the road and brought it back home.”

The Jaguars remain tied for first place in the AFC South with Tennessee at 5-3.

“To be able to perform well in front of the fans, I think, is important,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said. “You’re out in the community, you understand, you want to put a good product on the field at home, be able to play well in front of your home crowd. If we can keep winning, I say it all the time, we can keep earning the fans to come back. And the fans that were here today did an outstanding job.”

Jaydon Mickens returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown with 14:35 left in the fourth quarter to give the Jaguars a 23-7 lead. Mickens made a decisive move upfield, splitting the Bengals’ cover unit before outracing them down the left sideline.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Mickens was promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 21 after signing with the practice squad on Sept. 18. The 23-year-old was playing in his second NFL game.

“I don’t mean to boast, but from high school, I’ve done things like this and at the University of Washington,” Mickens said. “The stats prove that I’ve done things of this nature. I was undrafted because of my size, but when it comes down to it, when you get an opportunity, you’ve got to take advantage. My teammates helped me on that punt return and God is good.”

All three phases contributed to the win.

The Jaguars’ defense held the Bengals (3-5) to a season-worst 148 yards. The total was a season low for the Bengals, their worst output since 2014.

Bortles completed 24 of 38 passes for 259 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers. He also ran for 21 yards. Marrone described Bortles as “outstanding” and referenced comments made this past week by Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict, who said only the Jaguars run game could beat the Bengals, but Bortles couldn‘t.

Bortles responded after the game.

“Somebody showed me it and, you know, that’s fine,” Bortles said. “I think Cincinnati has a bit of a reputation for the type of guys they are and I think you saw a little bit of that today. ... I thought we did a good job playing as hard as we possibly can between the whistles and beating the crap out of them.”

Bortles guided the Jaguars to a remarkable effort on third down, converting 12 of 18.

Cincinnati converted one of eight third-down chances.

“The difference in the football game was that we just didn’t get anything done today on third down,” Cincinnati head coach Marvin Lewis said. “Offensively we weren’t converting third downs, defensively we had a difficult time stopping them on third down. They kept drives alive.”

The moment that will have the league talking occurred late in the first half.

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati wide receiver A.J. Green were both ejected in the final seconds of the first half. The two could clearly be seen talking to each other throughout the game. Finally, tensions hit a boiling point. Ramsey shoved Green after the whistle blew on a 1-yard run by Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon.

Green lost it. The seventh-year veteran grabbed Ramsey by the neck from behind and slammed him to the ground. Green then delivered several punches to the second-year defensive back until a group of players jumped into the fray.

Benches cleared, and it took minutes before order was restored.

Green finished with one catch for 6 yards on two targets. Ramsey was credited with one tackle.

The Bengals took a knee to end the first half, down 13-7.

The Jaguars took a 10-0 lead on a 3-yard pass from Bortles to wide receiver Marqise Lee in the second quarter.

The Bengals answered on a 7-yard run by Mixon, cutting the lead to 10-7 with 4:13 left in the second quarter.

Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo connected on a 56-yard field goal with 23 seconds remaining in the first half.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton finished 10 of 18 for 136 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

“In the fourth quarter we’re still in the game, it’s two scores,” Dalton said. “But, we couldn’t put anything together.”

NOTES: Jaguars rookie RB Leonard Fournette was a surprising inactive. The Jaguars said Fournette violated a team rule. Fournette, the fourth overall pick in the draft, entered the game sixth in the NFL in rushing with 596 yards and was tied for first with six rushing touchdowns. Fournette was trying to become the first player in NFL history to score a touchdown in his first seven games. He sat on the bench with a cap on while the offense started the game. ... The Bengals chose to make RB Jeremy Hill inactive. Hill is the team’s second-leading rusher. Rookie WR John Ross, the ninth pick in the draft, was also inactive. ... Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus made his debut with the franchise after being traded from Buffalo on Oct. 27. Dareus did not start, but entered late in the first quarter. He made three tackles. ... Bengals RT Jake Fisher (illness) left the game and was taken to a local hospital. DT Pat Sims (calf) also was knocked out of the game. ... Jaguars DE Calais Campbell notched his 11th sack of the season. ... The Jaguars are 3-0 against the AFC North with a game at Cleveland remaining on Nov. 19.