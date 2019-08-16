Eagles lose Kessler but ride Thorson past Jaguars

Aug 15, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Philadelphia Eagles punter Cameron Johnston (1) picks his helmet up off the field prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

After losing quarterback Cody Kessler to injury early, the visiting Philadelphia Eagles leaned on rookie Clayton Thorson in a 24-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second week of the preseason Thursday night.

Thorson, a fifth-round pick out of Northwestern, finished 16 of 26 for 175 yards with a touchdown — a 38-yarder to Greg Ward Jr. — and an interception. Kessler left after four attempts and was placed in concussion protocol, a week after backup Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist. Sudfeld is expected to miss a few regular-season games.

Starter Carson Wentz, who is healthy, rested for the second straight week, as did his old backup on the other sideline, new Jaguars starter Nick Foles.

Sixth-round rookie Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville, finishing 19 of 29 for 202 yards with a lost fumble. Jaguars receiver C.J. Board had a game-high five receptions for 54 yards.

