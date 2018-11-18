Roethlisberger scores late TD to cap Steelers' comeback over Jaguars

Ben Roethlisberger stretched to score on a keeper from about a foot with 8 seconds left Sunday as visiting Pittsburgh came back for a 20-16 win over Jacksonville, extending the Steelers’ winning streak to six games and extending the Jaguars’ losing streak to six games.

Roethlisberger passed for 314 yards with three interceptions (a fourth was negated by a roughing the passer penalty) and touchdowns to Antonio Brown and Vance McDonald for the Steelers (7-2-1), the 11-yard strike to McDonald closing it to 16-13 with 2:28 left.

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey — who in an offseason interview with GQ called Roethlisberger “decent at best” — had two interceptions for Jacksonville (3-7), which led 16-0 in the third quarter and 16-6 entering the fourth.

Josh Lambo kicked three field goals, Leonard Fournette rushed for 95 yards and touchdown, and Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles passed for 104 yards.

The first half was a disaster for Pittsburgh other than the fact that Jacksonville was without a touchdown.

Lambo kicked field goals of 48, 38 and 43 yards in the second quarter for Jaguars 9-0 halftime lead.

The Steelers — who had points in 11 straight quarters and points in the first half in 33 straight games — had a first-half drive chart that read: punt, punt, punt, interception, punt, interception, end of the half.

Roethlisberger in the first half threw interceptions to Ramsey and Barry Church, but just one pass to Brown for 7 yards in the final seconds.

Jacksonville ran for 141 yards in the first half against a Pittsburgh defense that had not allowed 100 yards rushing in any game since Week 2.

Pittsburgh finally reached the red zone on its second drive of the third quarter, but Ramsey stepped in front of Brown in the end zone for his second interception.

The Jaguars answered with an 80-yard drive, Fournette’s 2-yard swan dive for a touchdown and a 16-0 lead at 2:09 of the third.

Roethlisberger and Brown finally produced a big play, a 78-yard touchdown, but his two-point conversion attempt was incomplete, leaving it 16-6 at 1:17 of the third.

