Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

C Brandon Linder was limited in practice on Friday, the third day in a row he practiced in a limited capacity. He’s listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

WR Marqise Lee returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing both Wednesday and Thursday practices. Lee is listed as questionable to play on Sunday due to a rib injury he suffered in the New York Jets game last Sunday.

LB Lerentee McCray had a setback with his knee injury this week and has been declared out for Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.