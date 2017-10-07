FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 12 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Brandon Linder was limited in practice on Friday, the third day in a row he practiced in a limited capacity. He’s listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

WR Marqise Lee returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity after missing both Wednesday and Thursday practices. Lee is listed as questionable to play on Sunday due to a rib injury he suffered in the New York Jets game last Sunday.

LB Lerentee McCray had a setback with his knee injury this week and has been declared out for Sunday’s game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

