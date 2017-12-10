Preview: Seahawks at Jaguars

Some members of the Jacksonville Jaguars are complaining about a lack of respect, but there is plenty of opportunity to gain a measure of it when they host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The upstart Jaguars are battling Tennessee for first place in the AFC South and can make a loud statement by prevailing against the Seahawks, who have made five straight playoff appearances.

Jacksonville leads the NFL in scoring defense (14.8 points), total defense (282.5 yards) and sacks (45), and cornerback Jalen Ramsey is barking about the lack of recognition. “We were sorry last year, but we’re not this year,” Ramsey told reporters. “We ain’t talking about last year. You all have to stop doing that. ... It’s a new year. It’s a new league - everything. There are new big dogs around the NFL. Stop doing that. Stop hyping people up.” Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson will present a big challenge for the stingy Jaguars as he is enjoying an MVP-caliber season with 3,256 yards and 26 touchdown passes. The Seahawks trail the Los Angeles Rams by one game in the NFC West and can’t afford to overlook Jacksonville with a showdown against the Rams on the docket next week.

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Jaguars -2.5. O/U: 40

ABOUT THE SEAHAWKS (8-4): Wilson also leads Seattle in rushing with 432 yards, and the ground game got a surprise lift in last Sunday’s 24-10 victory over Philadelphia by Mike Davis (64 yards on 16 carries; 37 yards on four receptions). “Mike plays really aggressive,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters regarding a player promoted from the practice squad in mid-November. “He demonstrates his quickness and toughness. He’s got a nice combination, and the fact that he catches the ball well, too, gives him a chance to be a well-rounded player.” Seattle is tied for seventh in scoring defense (18.5) and is receiving stellar campaigns from middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (second in the NFL with 113 tackles) and defensive end Michael Bennett (7.5 sacks).

ABOUT THE JAGUARS (8-4): Quarterback Blake Bortles is working through a wrist injury but has been solid most of the campaign with 2,553 yards and 14 touchdown passes against eight interceptions. Running back Leonard Fournette has enjoyed a strong rookie season with 822 yards and seven TDs but has averaged fewer than three yards per carry in three of his last four games. Defensive end Calais Campbell leads the sack brigade with 12.5 (third in the NFL) while cornerback A.J. Bouye and free safety Tashaun Gipson have recorded four interceptions apiece.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Seahawks have won five of the seven previous meetings and rolled to a 45-17 victory in the most recent matchup on Sept. 22, 2013.

2. Jaguars OLB Telvin Smith (concussion) is hoping to pass the protocol and be cleared to play.

3. Seattle TE Jimmy Graham is tied for the NFL lead in touchdown receptions with nine after registering five in his last four games.

PREDICTION: Jaguars 23, Seahawks 21