Jaguars pick off Wilson, Seahawks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the first time since 2007, the Jacksonville Jaguars will post a winning record.

Blake Bortles passed for two touchdowns, and the Jaguars intercepted Russell Wilson three times in a 30-24 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at EverBank Field.

The victory pushed the Jaguars (9-4) into sole possession of first place in the AFC South, with the Tennessee Titans (8-5) losing at Arizona.

The Seahawks (8-5) are a game back of the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) in the NFC West and are currently on the outside of the NFC wild-card race.

Cornerbacks A.J. Bouye and Jalen Ramsey came up with the interceptions of Wilson, who had eight picks coming into the game. Bouye picked Wilson off twice, and Ramsey intercepted Wilson late in the first half.

The Jaguars held a 10-0 lead in the third quarter, but Seattle came back with a 28-yard field goal and a 26-yard touchdown catch by Doug Baldwin with 7:32 remaining in the period.

Bortles broke the 10-10 tie on the first play of the ensuing drive. He found rookie receiver Keelan Cole for a 75-yard touchdown.

“It’s an uncharacteristic play,” Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said. “We allowed the guy to get across the field when we should have been on top of him. It should have been easy for us, but we didn’t play it right.”

After Jacksonville made a defensive stop, Jaydon Mickens returned a punt 72 yards to Seattle’s 1-yard line. Rookie Leonard Fournette scored from there for a 24-10 lead with 5:37 remaining in the third quarter.

“I thought that all three phases kind of complemented each other at times during the game,” Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said. “You have to do that to win games late in the season in December.”

Wilson made sure the Seahawks weren’t done. He found receiver Paul Richardson for a 61-yard touchdown and hit receiver Tyler Lockett for a 74-yard touchdown, each of the scores coming after a Jaguars field goal.

Wilson eluded pressure to find Lockett, cutting the deficit to 30-24 with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter.

Seattle got the ball back with 2:39 remaining and went four-and-out as Wilson was sacked by Malik Jackson for an 8-yard loss on third-and-1.

“It’s an unfortunate loss, but we played a really good football team today,” said Wilson, who threw three touchdown passes. “Jacksonville has some good football players and did some good things. But the reality is that we’re fighting for first place next week.”

Fournette broke a 13-yard run on third-and-11 to seal the victory.

“It was funny because Blake was like, ‘We need this,'” Fournette said. “In the back of my mind, I was like, ‘I can’t let nothing stop me.’ I got the first down, and that was it.”

Bortles threw for 268 yards on 18-of-27 passing with no interceptions.

“We’ve said it all year long, there’s going to come a time when we’re going to have to find a way to win offensively,” Bortles said. “Russell Wilson is an unbelievable football player. He’s going to do a lot of stuff like that. We knew we were going to have to score points.”

Fournette ran 24 times for 101 yards.

“This is not the old Jaguars team,” Fournette said. “We are not pushovers.”

Wilson was 17 of 31 for 271 yards. He also ran for 50 yards on five carries.

The game didn’t seem headed for a shootout in the first half. The Jaguars took a 3-0 lead on a 38-yard field goal by Josh Lambo with 6:26 left in the first quarter.

Seattle had a chance to tie the game before halftime, but kicker Blair Walsh missed wide right from 38 yards with 16 seconds left in the second quarter.

The Jaguars went ahead 10-3 on an 18-yard touchdown catch by rookie Dede Westbrook early in the third quarter.

NOTES: Seattle DT Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch in the final minute of the game when the Jaguars were in victory formation. Seattle DE Quinton Jefferson was ejected on the next play. ... Seattle’s star tandem of linebackers, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, left the game after getting hurt. Wagner sustained a hamstring injury, while Wright had a concussion. Jaguars WR Larry Pinkard also left with a concussion. ... The Jaguars were without LB Telvin Smith (concussion) and WR Allen Hurns (ankle). Both were among the team’s inactives. The Seahawks were without S Kam Chancellor (neck). ... The Jaguars announced a crowd of 64,431, their first sellout since the regular-season opener last year against the Green Bay Packers.