Redskins score as time expires, defeat Jaguars

EditorsNote: A few cosmetic tweaks, including rewording seventh graf

In a game lacking offense, the visiting Washington Redskins put together two late scoring drives and got a Dustin Hopkins field goal as time expired to earn a 16-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The win ended a four-game losing streak for Washington (7-7) and keeps the Redskins alive in the NFC playoff picture.

In his first NFL start since 2011, Redskins quarterback Josh Johnson was 16-of-25 passing for 151 yards and a touchdown. He led a 68-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 13 when he hit Jeremy Sprinkle on a 6-yard TD pass.

Washington got the ball back six plays later when Fabian Moreau intercepted Jaguars quarterback Cody Kessler at the Redskins’ 29-yard line and returned it to the Washington 45 with 2:41 to play.

Johnson then drove the Redskins to the Jaguars’ 19-yard line, and Hopkins delivered his 36-yard field goal to win the game.

Kessler had just 57 yards passing, competing 9 of 17 attempts, as the Jaguars (4-10) lost for the ninth time in the past 10 games. Kessler had 68 rushing yards on six carries. The Jaguars had just 192 yards of total offense.

The Jaguars’ only touchdown came on special teams when Dede Westbrook scored on a 74-yard punt return just four seconds before halftime. It gave Jacksonville a lead that lasted until the Redskins tied it on Johnson’s only TD pass with 5:47 left in the game.

The Redskins finished with 245 yards of total offense against a strong Jaguars defense after collecting just 74 yards in the first half.

Hopkins also had a 33-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 46-yard field goal to give the Redskins a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Jaguars kicker Kai Forbath had field goals of 41 and 33 yards.

After opening the season 6-3, the Redskins were able to halt their freefall and get back to .500. Washington’s struggles grew after quarterbacks Alex Smith and Colt McCoy saw their seasons end with leg injuries and Mark Sanchez was ineffective.

The Redskins four-game skid was their longest since 2012. The Jaguars finished the home portion of their schedule at 3-5.

—Field Level Media