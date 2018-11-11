Mahomes breaks team record as Chiefs down Cardinals

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke a 54-year-old Kansas City record for touchdown passes in a season, going 21 of 28 for 249 yards Sunday as the Chiefs downed the Arizona Cardinals 26-14 at Kansas City, Mo.

The first-year starter threw for two touchdowns, raising his season total to 31 and breaking the franchise record of 30 set in 1964 by Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson.

The 9-1 start ties the best by Kansas City through its first 10 games, and it was the Chiefs’ sixth straight win.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill grabbed seven receptions for 117 yards, with two touchdowns, added a 20-yard rush, and also had an 82-yard TD on a punt return wiped out by a penalty. Running back Kareem Hunt added 71 yards on 16 carries in the Chiefs’ lowest scoring output of the season.

Mahomes, who was sacked five times, had an eight-game string of 300-yard passing performances snapped.

Arizona (2-7) crawled within 20-14 by sailing 61 yards for a touchdown on the opening possession of the second half. Running back David Johnson, who gained 98 yards on 21 carries, scored on a 1-yard rush. Johnson also totaled seven grabs for 85 yards and a score.

Chiefs linebacker Justin Houston kept an upset from materializing as he read a screen and intercepted Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen early in the fourth quarter. The pick gave Kansas City the ball at the Arizona 31, and the Chiefs scored four plays later on a 3-yard rush by Spencer Ware.

Veteran Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald had six catches for 50 yards, passing Terrell Owens for second on the all-time NFL list for receiving yardage. Rosen, who was also sacked five times, passed for 208 yards, going 22 of 39 with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Chiefs lost the coin toss for the first time this season, but after the Cardinals deferred, Mahomes connected with Hill on strikes of 38 and 37 yards to produce a touchdown in the first 56 seconds.

Hill also caught a 14-yard TD pass as Kansas City built a 20-7 halftime lead, after Rosen connected with Johnson for a 9-yard score on Arizona’s first possession.

—Field Level Media