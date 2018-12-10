Chiefs beat Ravens in OT to clinch playoff berth

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes converted two fourth downs on a game-tying drive in regulation Sunday, and kicker Harrison Butker atoned for a missed field goal with a 35-yarder in overtime as the Kansas City Chiefs edged the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 at Kansas City, Mo.

Dec 9, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass as Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (96) defends during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Mahomes finished with 377 yards passing, going 35 of 53 with two touchdowns and an interception against the NFL’s top-ranked defense. With the win, the Chiefs (11-2) clinched a berth in the playoffs while retaining the best record in the AFC.

The Ravens (7-6) failed to score in response to the Chiefs’ field goal, which came on the opening possession of overtime.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson was injured in overtime after getting sacked by Kansas City linebackers Justin Houston and Dee Ford. Faced with two snaps and 22 yards to gain from the Baltimore 41-yard line, backup quarterback Robert Griffin III could not engineer a first down, throwing two incompletions.

A strip-sack by linebacker Houston with 38 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Chiefs a chance to win with a field goal, but a 43-yard boot by Butker sailed wide as time expired, prompting the overtime period.

With Kansas City trailing by seven in the fourth quarter and facing fourth-and-9, Mahomes heaved a 48-yard pass across his body to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He then connected with running back Damien Williams on fourth-and-3 for a 5-yard touchdown with 53 seconds remaining.

Jackson passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for a team-high 71 yards.

A 55-yard punt return by Cyrus Jones put the Ravens at the Chiefs’ 14 and in position for what looked like a decisive touchdown. Baltimore scored in three plays, using a 9-yard pass from Jackson to John Brown with 4:04 remaining for the TD.

The Ravens gained 198 yards on the ground after rushing for 200-plus yards in each of their previous three games.

The Chiefs struck for 10 points inside the final three minutes of the first half. Kelce snagged a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:37 remaining. Then after the defense stopped the Ravens, Mahomes engineered a 75-yard march before Kansas City settled for a 24-yard field goal by Butker as time expired to gain a 17-10 halftime margin.

