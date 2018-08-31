Chiefs rely on passing game to beat Packers

Wide receiver Byron Pringle caught four passes for 122 yards, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied for a 33-21 win over the visiting Green Bay Packers on Thursday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs outscored the Packers 16-0 in the second half. Quarterbacks Chase Litton (13 of 21 for 166 yards), Matt McGloin (10 of 18 for 127 yards, 1 TD) and Chad Henne (4 of 5 for 33 yards, 1 TD) combined for 326 passing yards, compared with 71 yards on the ground for Kansas City.

Packers quarterback Tim Boyle completed 15 of 31 passes for 127 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Teammate DeShone Kizer completed five of seven passes for 57 yards, one touchdown and one pick.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had a busy day as he made all four of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point attempts. Butker put Kansas City on top for good with a 36-yard field goal with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter to make it 23-21.

Geronimo Allison and Robert Tonyan each caught a touchdown pass for Green Bay, while Aaron Jones scored on the ground.

—Field Level Media