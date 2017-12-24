Chiefs topple Dolphins, capture AFC West title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Quarterback Alex Smith surpassed the 4,000-yard passing mark for the first time in his 12-year career as the Chiefs clinched back-to-back AFC West titles for the first time in franchise history, beating the Miami Dolphins 29-13 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Smith delivered again for the Chiefs’ offense in the best season of his career, completing 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill led the Chiefs with six catches for 109 yards. Running back Kareem Hunt added 91 rushing yards on 29 carries with a touchdown, and Harrison Butker converted five of six field-goal attempts.

Kansas City took its first lead thanks to a turnover on the Dolphins’ first drive of the game. Linebacker Derrick Johnson jarred the ball loose from wide receiver Jarvis Landry after a short gain, and cornerback Marcus Peters grabbed it along the sideline. That set up the Chiefs with a short field, and Butker hit a 31-yard field goal to put Kansas City up 3-0.

After the Dolphins tied the game with a 44-yard field goal from Cody Parkey, Smith gave the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish. Smith found Hill on a third-and-15 pass deep down the middle for a 52-yard gain. That set up a 9-yard touchdown pass from Smith to tight end Travis Kelce for a 10-3 lead.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler kept his team in the game in the first half. One play after the Chiefs extended their lead to 17-6 with a 1-yard touchdown run from Hunt, Cutler connected with Jakeem Grant on a short pass, and the wide receiver did the rest of work. Grant darted 65 yards through the Kansas City defense for a touchdown, pulling Miami within 17-13.

Smith, however, hooked up with Hill for another big gain late in the first half to set up another Chiefs scoring drive. Smith lofted a ball down the right sideline for Hill, who made a quick adjustment out leaping Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald for a 33-yard gain. Butker added a 32-yard field goal, making it a 20-13 game at the half.

The Kansas City defense came through in the second half by shutting out the Dolphins. Despite a hot first half with 169 passing yards, Cutler finished 19 of 38 for 286 yards and a touchdown.

Grant caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown to lead the Dolphins. Kenyan Drake added 57 yards on 13 carries.

Butker completed Kansas City’s scoring with a 49-yard field goal, banking it off the left upright late in the fourth quarter. That gives him 36 field goals on the season, eclipsing the franchise record of 34 set by Nick Lowery in 1990.

NOTES: The Chiefs forced two turnovers against the Dolphins, giving their defense nine takeaways in the past three games. ... Dolphins WR Jakeem Grant’s 107-yard receiving day was a career high. He entered the game with just 178 yards receiving on the season. ... Kansas City’s Travis Kelce went over the 1,000-yard mark receiving on the year, joining Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends in franchise history with multiple 1,000-yard receiving seasons. ... Dolphins S Reshad Jones led both teams with 15 total tackles in the game. ... With QB Alex Smith topping 4,000 passing yards, Kelce joining WR Tyreek Hill in the 1,000-yard receiving club and RB Kareem Hunt earlier hitting the 1,000-yard rushing mark, the Chiefs joined the 1981 San Diego Chargers as the only teams in NFL history with a 4,000-yard quarterback along with 1,000-yard running back, tight end and wide receiver in the same season.