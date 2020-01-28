Chiefs notebook: Reid relishes Super Bowl week

Maybe some other coaches would have dressed up for Super Bowl Opening Night, but not Andy Reid.

Jan 27, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is interviewed during Super Bowl LIV Opening Night at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Instead, the Kansas City Chiefs coach selected a bright red Hawaiian shirt for the prime-time event Monday at Marlins Park in Miami. A Chiefs logo adorned the shirt, which attracted plenty of attention.

“I like dress codes, as long as it’s part Tommy Bahama,” Reid said with a grin. “I’m good with what I got.”

Reid, 61, has been good throughout his NFL coaching career, which has included 14 years with the Philadelphia Eagles and seven years with the Chiefs. He is 207-128-1 in the regular season.

Only six coaches have more victories: Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), Bill Belichick (273), Tom Landry (250), Curly Lambeau (226) and Paul Brown (216).

Yet Reid is 14-14 in the playoffs, and he has yet to win a Super Bowl as a coach, losing in his lone attempt with the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2004 season. A victory over the 49ers this weekend could permanently bolster his legacy.

“I’m going to enjoy this,” Reid said. “I’ve got a great team. Very fortunate. That’s really all I care about.”

What would he like to see when the game kicks off Sunday evening?

“We probably need to start a little faster,” said Reid, whose team fell into double-digit holes in both playoff games so far. “It’s worked out OK, but for the coach’s sake and his heart, we’d like to start a little faster.”

—Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy has almost 2,500 carries in his career and has a chance to earn his first Super Bowl ring this weekend.

But don’t expect the 31-year-old to ride off into the sunset regardless of the outcome.

“Nah, I’m not ready to retire yet,” McCoy said. “I still can play. So I’m not going to retire yet, but that day is coming. That day is definitely coming.”

McCoy rushed for 465 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games this season. He has not carried the ball during the postseason as the Chiefs have relied mainly on Damien Williams and Darwin Thompson.

“It’s been up and down (this year),” McCoy said. “Early in the year, I got to play more, then I got hurt, I got sick. The other backs stepped up and played really, really good, so my role kind of backtracked a little bit. But to be honest, whenever my name is called, my number is called, I’m out there giving 110 percent. Whatever it is.”

—The Super Bowl media festivities took place less than 36 hours after Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.

Players remained in shock over the sudden loss of one of their sports heroes.

“I had an opportunity to meet Kobe, and he’s just an unbelievable person,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said. “You can’t say enough about who he was and his impact.”

FILE PHOTO: Oct 6, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy (25) runs against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran pass rusher Terrell Suggs agreed.

“I think Shannon Sharpe said it best: We all feel like we lost a relative, like a loved one,” Suggs said. “Everybody feels like that. Everybody’s just kind of still in shock.”

—Field Level Media