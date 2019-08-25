US NFL
Garoppolo, Mahomes dazzle as 49ers top Chiefs

Aug 24, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during warm ups before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo bounced back from a brutal preseason opener to throw for 188 yards and a touchdown, as the visiting San Francisco 49ers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-17 on Saturday night in preseason action.

Garoppolo, who finished 1 of 6 for 0 yards and an interception on Monday in Denver, went 14 of 20 on Saturday in his second game back from a torn ACL. He played the whole first half, throwing a 20-yard TD to Matt Breida and leading two field-goal drives in five series.

Patrick Mahomes was even better for the Chiefs in just two possessions, going 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a 62-yard touchdown to Damien Williams. He took the Chiefs 68 yards for a field goal on his second drive.

Nick Mullens played the whole second half at quarterback for the 49ers, going 8 of 11 for 84 yards, as C.J. Beathard did not play.

—Field Level Media

