Preview: Broncos at Chargers

The Denver Broncos are fresh off a disappointing home loss but aim to complete a season sweep of the Los Angeles Chargers when they visit Southern California on Sunday. Denver, which suffered a 23-10 loss to the previously winless New York Giants last week, opened the season with a 24-21 victory over the Chargers.

The Broncos have dropped two of their last three games after a strong start and are looking to fight through the adversity and get back on track. “I think we’re desperate every week,” Denver quarterback Trevor Siemian told reporters. “That’s how you approach it. These games mean so much. You only get 16 of them, and this is a divisional game, so yeah, you’re desperate every week.” Los Angeles has posted consecutive victories following an 0-4 start, and first-year coach Anthony Lynn has seen the progress. “We’re 2-4, but we play like we’re (6-0),” Lynn told reporters. “Guys show up and they play. They do their job. We just weren’t finishing games earlier, and now we’ve figured out a way as a coaching staff and as players to finish a little better.”

TV: 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS. LINE: Chargers -1. O/U: 43

ABOUT THE BRONCOS (3-2): Siemian passed for a career-best 376 yards against the Giants but was intercepted twice and guided the Broncos to just 10 points. Running back C.J. Anderson has gained 347 yards but was dreadful against New York with just 17 on nine carries, although he has an opportunity for a solid bounce-back effort against a Los Angeles rushing defense (152.5 yards per game) that ranks dead last in the NFL. Denver leads the league in total defense (261.8) and is second in rushing defense (70.2) while star outside linebacker Von Miller (five sacks) has registered 13 sacks in 13 career games against the Chargers.

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (2-4): Philip Rivers tossed three touchdown passes in the season-opening loss to the Broncos and has played solidly with 1,633 yards and 10 TDs against five interceptions. Running back Melvin Gordon (356 rushing yards, tied for NFL lead with seven total touchdowns) is nursing a tender shoulder after receiving 34 touches (25 rushes for 83 yards, nine catches for 67 yards) in last week’s win over Oakland. Los Angeles ranks fourth in pass defense at 186 yards per game, and the strong pass-rushing abilities of outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (7.5 sacks) and defensive end Joey Bosa (5.5) help create that prowess.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Broncos have won six of the last seven meetings.

2. Los Angeles DT Corey Liuget (back) was injured against the Raiders and is in danger of missing Sunday’s contest.

3. Denver has four ailing wideouts as Emmanuel Sanders (ankle) and Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) will miss the game, Cody Latimer (knee) appears doubtful and Demaryius Thomas (calf) is expected to play.

PREDICTION: Broncos 23, Chargers 21