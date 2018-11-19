Keenum, Broncos clip Chargers on FG at the buzzer

Brandon McManus connected on 34-yard field goal as time expired as the Denver Broncos ended the Los Angeles Chargers’ six-game winning streak with a 23-22 victory Sunday at Carson, Calif.

The Broncos ended their two-game losing streak, handing the Chargers their first loss since Sept. 23 to the Los Angeles Rams. Broncos quarterback Case Keenum was 5-for-5 passing for 86 yards on the Broncos’ game-winning drive, which started at their own 8-yard line with 1:51 remaining and covered 76 yards, overcoming an offensive-pass-interference penalty.

Keenum finished with 205 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions, as the Broncos (4-6) won on a day when they were outgained in yards 479-325. Denver running back Phillip Lindsay, who entered leading all NFL rookies in rushing, gained 79 yards on 11 carries with two touchdowns.

Denver was able to overcome a 401-yard passing day from Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers, who threw two touchdown passes. Rivers now has multiple TD passes in every game this season as the Chargers fell to 7-3.

The Broncos were able to stay in the game Sunday by intercepting two Rivers passes, the first time the veteran quarterback had multiple interceptions in a game this season.

Denver also got sacks from Von Miller and Bradley Chubb, giving them 19 combined this year, the most from any duo in the NFL.

A Miller interception in the third quarter led to a 3-yard TD run for Broncos running back Royce Freeman that cut the Los Angeles lead to 19-14. Lindsay added a 2-yard TD run with 12:17 remaining in the game for a 20-19 lead, with Denver failing on a 2-point conversion.

The Chargers regained the lead at 22-20 when Mike Badgley connected on a 30-yard field goal with 6:47 remaining, but with two minutes left, Rivers threw an incomplete pass on third down, forcing the Chargers to give the ball back to the Broncos one last time.

Los Angeles committed 14 penalties for 120 yards. The Broncos committed seven penalties for 43 yards.

Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa played for the first time this season, missing time because of a foot injury during the preseason. Bosa, who was used primarily on third-down situations, was credited with one tackle and a QB hit.

