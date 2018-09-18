Chargers' Liuget sues former trainer

Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Corey Liuget has sued former trainer Ian Danney, alleging he injected him with a banned substance, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in California on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Nov 23, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa (99) and defensive tackle Corey Liuget (94) chase Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Liuget is seeking $15 million in damages for lost wages, as well as pain and suffering for testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug.

He currently is serving a four-game suspension because of the positive drug test.

“I am hard-pressed to put into words the shame and trauma which has come with this suspension and the betrayal I feel for a person who, I thought, was acting in my best interests,” Liuget said in a statement.

Liuget claims Danney told him he was using a high dose of an over-the counter, anti-inflammatory to treat pain in both of Liuget’s feet after a game last season. But instead, Liuget said he was injected with a substance banned by the NFL.

Liuget, 28, is in his eighth NFL season. He has spent his entire career with the Chargers and has 22.5 sacks and 199 tackles during his career.

—Field Level Media