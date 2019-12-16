Cousins, Vikings capitalize on seven Chargers turnovers in win

EditorsNote: 3rd graf, insert missing ‘to’; 12th graf, change 8:46 to 8:42; 13th graf, change Cousin’s to Cousins’

Dec 15, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; A Los Angeles Chargers fan looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo returned a fumble 56 yards for a touchdown and the Minnesota Vikings withstood the loss of running back Dalvin Cook to injury in a 39-10 victory against the host Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Cook, who entered the game as the NFL’s fourth-leading rusher, exited after being tackled for a loss by linebacker Denzel Perryman little more than a minute into the third quarter. He left the game with nine carries for 27 yards.

Los Angeles had seven turnovers, with four lost fumbles leading to 20 Minnesota points. Melvin Gordon fumbled twice to set up Dan Bailey field goals. Tight end Hunter Henry fumbled to set up a Michael Boone TD run. Boone had 13 carries for 56 yards.

Bailey kicked four field goals for the Vikings (10-4), who remained a game behind NFC North-leading leading Green Bay, which defeated Chicago.

Boone, benefitting from Cook’s absence, ran for the first two touchdowns of his two-year career. He ran eight yards to make it 32-10 at 10:25 of the fourth quarter, and then for two yards with 8:45 left to complete 30 unanswered points by the Vikings.

Boone’s first TD came after Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs on a 46-yard pass completion.

Philip Rivers was 28 of 39 for 307 yards with one TD and three interceptions for the Chargers (5-9), who lost by more than seven points for the first time this season.

Cousins completed 19 of 25 for 207 yards, a TD and one interception.

Bailey’s field goals of 38 and 27 yards in the third quarter increased Minnesota’s lead to 25-10.

Odenigbo’s fumble return gave the Vikings a 19-10 advantage seven seconds before halftime.

On second-and-2 from the Vikings’ 26, Rivers fumbled while being sacked by defensive end Danielle Hunter. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler initially appeared to pick up the ball, but Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks knocked it loose. Odenigbo grabbed the ball on Minnesota’s 44-yard line and ran down the left sideline for a score.

Rivers threw a 2-yard TD pass to Mike Williams to give San Diego a 10-9 edge at 8:42 of the second quarter. It ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive in 6:15.

Cousins’ 1-yard TD pass to Irv Smith capped the game’s opening drive, which went 75 yards in 10 plays and 5:50. Bailey missed the point-after try.

Bailey kicked field goals of 26 and 44 yards in the second quarter. The first one finished a drive set up by Gordon’s fumble.

Michael Badgley kicked a 41-yard field goal at 4:40 of first quarter to make it 6-3.

—Field Level Media