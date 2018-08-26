FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2018 / 3:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Brees gets picked, but Saints rout Chargers, 36-7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A showdown between Drew Brees and Philip Rivers never really got off the ground on Saturday, but that doesn’t mean the Week 3 preseason game between the New Orleans Saints and host Los Angeles Chargers — won by the Saints 36-7 — wasn’t without its highlights.

And the biggest highlight came at the expense of Brees.

After receiving the opening kickoff at StubHub Center, the Saints faced a 3rd-and-5 at their own 30. Brees threw deep downfield for Ted Ginn Jr., but rookie first-round pick Derwin James outleaped Ginn and picked the ball off at the Chargers’ 37.

Brees finished the day 7 of 9 for 59 yards without a score and that one interception. Rivers was 5 of 7 for 29 yards.

Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara did score for New Orleans, and dual-threat quarterback Taysom Hill once again dazzled with his arm and legs — 7-of-8 passing for 66 yards and a score; six carries, 35 yards and a touchdown.

Geno Smith got the most work at quarterback for the Chargers, going 7 of 11 for 45 yards and an interception.

—Field Level Media

