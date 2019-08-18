Hill does it all as Saints rally past Chargers

Aug 18, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up befoere the game against the New Orleans Saints at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Taysom Hill totaled 189 yards from scrimmage and threw for two touchdowns as the New Orleans Saints rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 19-17 in Carson, Calif., on Sunday afternoon.

Starting quarterbacks and former Chargers teammates Drew Brees and Philip Rivers did not play, leaving Teddy Bridgewater for the Saints starting against Tyrod Taylor for the Bolts.

Bridgewater struggled, going 5 of 12 for 40 yards and an interception before Hill took over. The Swiss Army-knife signal-caller went 11 of 15 for 136 yards and two scores through the air while chipping in 53 rushing yards on five carries. Hill also led a nine-play, 50-yard drive to set up Wil Lutz for the game-winning 28-yard field goal with 1:05 remaining.

Taylor went 7 of 10 for 57 yards and an interception before Cardale Jones took over. Jones finished 10 of 14 for 111 yards and a TD. The Chargers had built a 17-3 lead before halftime on Troymaine Pope’s 81-yard punt-return touchdown with three seconds left in the second quarter.

—Field Level Media