Rivers, Chargers carve up Raiders for 26-10 win

Philip Rivers passed for 339 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Los Angeles Chargers to a 26-10 victory over the visiting Oakland Raiders on Sunday at Carson, Calif.

Rivers completed 22 of 27 passes while registering the 59th 300-yard passing outing of his career. The 36-year-old quarterback owns a 17-8 career mark against the Raiders.

Austin Ekeler and Virgil Green caught touchdown passes for the Chargers (3-2). Melvin Gordon rushed for a score and totaled 120 yards (58 rushing, 62 receiving), and Melvin Ingram recorded his first career interception and also had one of his team’s three sacks.

Derek Carr was 24-of-33 passing for 268 yards, one touchdown and one costly interception for the Raiders (1-4). Jordy Nelson caught a touchdown pass for Oakland, which gained just 41 of its 289 yards on the ground.

Los Angeles totaled 412 yards — 79 rushing — and forced two turnovers while winning its second straight contest.

Gordon had 95 first-half yards (42 rushing, 53 receiving) and rushed for a touchdown to help the Chargers hold a 17-3 halftime lead.

Ekeler turned a short pass in the left flat into a 44-yard touchdown to give Los Angeles a 10-3 lead with 4:04 remaining in the first half. Gordon added a 1-yard rushing score to make it a 14-point margin with 1:39 left.

Caleb Sturgis tacked on a 30-yard field goal to make it 20-3 with 6:06 left in the third quarter.

Oakland had a chance to cut into its deficit when it had first-and-goal at the Chargers’ 1-yard line later in the third quarter. But Carr was intercepted in the center of the end zone by Ingram, and the seven-year veteran returned the ball to the Los Angeles 4 with 1:05 left in the stanza.

Rivers connected with Tyrell Williams for 48 yards on the ensuing play to start a eight-play, 96-yard drive that overcame 25 yards lost to penalties. Rivers tossed a 13-yard pass to Green to cap the excursion and make it 26-3 — Sturgis missed the extra point — with 9:42 remaining in the contest.

The Raiders finally found the end zone when Carr hit Nelson on a 1-yard scoring pass with 5:11 left.

