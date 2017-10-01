Preview: Eagles at Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers once again try to win a game in their new location when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Chargers have dropped both home games at the StubHub Center since relocating from San Diego and their 0-3 start drops them to 9-26 since the beginning of the 2015 season.

The Eagles are playing in Southern California for the first since 2009 and aiming to ride the momentum of last Sunday’s win over the New York Giants, courtesy of Jake Elliott’s franchise-record 61-yard field goal with no time remaining. Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz is coming off a quiet 176-yard performance after opening the season with consecutive 300-yard outings and the pass protection is a concern after the team allowed 11 sacks in the first three games. Making matters worse is Chargers star Melvin Ingram has 5.5 sacks and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month as he seemingly tries to earn his new four-year, $64 million contract in one year alone. “He’s becoming an elite pass rusher in this league,” Los Angeles coach Anthony Lynn told reporters. “It’s good to see a guy go out and work hard every day, and then see those results on the football field.”

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FOX. LINE: Chargers -1. O/U: 47.5.

ABOUT THE EAGLES (2-1): It might be time for Philadelphia to unleash running back LeGarrette Blount (113 yards) with the Chargers ranking next-to-last in rushing defense at 146.7 yards per game. Wentz has passed for 816 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions, with tight end Zach Ertz tied for third in the NFL with 21 receptions. The Eagles are greatly concerned that standout defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (calf) may miss the contest and he is one of three ailing starters - the others being middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (ankle) and safety Rodney McLeod (hamstring).

ABOUT THE CHARGERS (0-3): Quarterback Philip Rivers has passed for 760 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions but had a lot of errant throws in last Sunday’s loss to Kansas City when he was intercepted three times and completed just 50 percent of his passes. Running back Melvin Gordon (knee) insists he’s healthy despite a lackluster 3.3 average while wideout Keenan Allen has 19 receptions for an offense that has recorded only six pass completions of 20 or more yards. Second-year outside linebacker Jatavis Brown leads the NFL with 36 tackles - many made downfield due to the run defense woes - and defensive end Joey Bosa (two sacks) joins Ingram as a strong pass rusher.

EXTRA POINTS

1. The Chargers hold a 7-4 edge while Philadelphia has lost five straight road games in the series - each played in San Diego.

2. Los Angeles TE Antonio Gates had eight receptions for 124 yards against the Eagles in the most recent meeting in 2013.

3. Philadelphia WR Alshon Jeffery had 10 receptions for 152 yards in his lone contest against the Chargers - coming in 2015 as a member of the Chicago Bears.

PREDICTION: Chargers 24, Eagles 20