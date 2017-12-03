FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Chargers - PlayerWatch
#US NFL
December 4, 2017 / 12:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

Los Angeles Chargers - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

K Travis Coons was promoted by the Los Angeles Chargers from the practice squad on Saturday to replace injured Nick Novak. Coons last played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns (0-11), who will provide the opposition for the Chargers (5-6) on Sunday. He played all 16 games for the club in 2015 and went 28-for-32 on field goals. The 25-year-old was released by the Browns at the end of training camp in 2016. Coons attempted to latch on with the Los Angeles Rams this season, but was released in September as the club stayed with Greg Zuerlein.

K Nick Novak was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Novak sustained a back issue while warming up for Los Angeles’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. The 36-year-old attempted to kick through pain, converting one of two field goals and misfiring on an extra point before exiting the contest. Novak, who replaced an ineffective Younghoe Koo in Week 5, made 9 of 13 field goals for the Chargers in seven games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
